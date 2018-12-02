SRT Marine Systems (SRT) Trading 10.7% Higher

SRT Marine Systems PLC (LON:SRT) traded up 10.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.80 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.78 ($0.38). 289,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 216,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of SRT Marine Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

About SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT)

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and systems in North America, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, rest of Europe, and internationally. Its automatic identification system is a mesh' network communications system technology, which uses a combination of GPS and VHF radio to enable real time, simultaneous data communication between multiple, independent entities providing information, such as identity, position, course, speed, and other customized data.

