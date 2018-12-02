Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 44,242 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,587,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,242 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $44,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $14,350,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 599,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 68,706 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 50.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 974,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,966,000 after acquiring an additional 324,984 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

