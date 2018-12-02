Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Holdings in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,024 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $50,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 114.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 158,832 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,762,000 after acquiring an additional 30,276 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 50.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,332 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 30.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George M. Marcus sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $5,239,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at $629,473.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $1,865,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,363.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,075,934 shares of company stock worth $38,771,844 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

MMI stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMI. ValuEngine cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities cut Marcus & Millichap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marcus & Millichap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

