Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Position Cut by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 343,941 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,368,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,136,569,000 after buying an additional 5,714,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,116,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,301,661,000 after buying an additional 928,175 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,392,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,582,355,000 after buying an additional 1,613,187 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 46.8% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,035,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,025,128,000 after buying an additional 5,748,941 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Starbucks by 26.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $588,767,000 after buying an additional 2,543,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $68.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

