StealthGas Inc. (GASS) Major Shareholder Acquires $56,564.00 in Stock

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) major shareholder Glendon Capital Management Lp acquired 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $56,564.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glendon Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 27th, Glendon Capital Management Lp acquired 5,900 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $21,240.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Glendon Capital Management Lp acquired 1,990 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $6,567.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Glendon Capital Management Lp acquired 4,800 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $15,888.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Glendon Capital Management Lp acquired 4,800 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $16,224.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 6,196 shares of StealthGas stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $21,562.08.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 37,257 shares of StealthGas stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $130,026.93.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 12,214 shares of StealthGas stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $41,894.02.

On Friday, November 9th, Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 18,914 shares of StealthGas stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $64,685.88.

On Monday, November 5th, Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 5,000 shares of StealthGas stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $17,100.00.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 23,200 shares of StealthGas stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $77,952.00.

GASS opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $139.51 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.27. StealthGas Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). StealthGas had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in StealthGas by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,382,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 87,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in StealthGas by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in StealthGas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,654,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its stake in StealthGas by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in StealthGas by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GASS. Zacks Investment Research cut StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of StealthGas in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. StealthGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

