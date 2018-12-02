Steel Dynamics (STLD) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Steel Dynamics to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.31.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,002.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $677,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,022,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,021,069.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,357,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $965,150,000 after acquiring an additional 882,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,765,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 262,712 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 121.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,258,000 after purchasing an additional 622,666 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,386,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 167,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

