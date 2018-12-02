Steven B. Ketchum Sells 17,042 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (AMRN) Stock

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 17,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $303,177.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $18.00 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 34,069,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $554,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amarin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,850,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,182,000 after acquiring an additional 588,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,335,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,118 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 704,126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,704,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amarin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amarin from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

