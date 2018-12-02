Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $400.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post $400.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $395.21 million and the highest is $406.10 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $364.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $458.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.33 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $41.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $36.00 price objective on Steven Madden and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

In other news, Director Richard P. Randall sold 1,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $46,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 2,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $143,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $406,788.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $604,325. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,231. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.57%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

