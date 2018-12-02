Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 90,061 DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 188,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

In related news, insider James Defranco purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $174,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,198,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,936,529.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,172,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.25. DISH Network Corp has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/stevens-capital-management-lp-purchases-shares-of-90061-dish-network-corp-dish.html.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.