Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $3.85 Million Position in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.7% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 7.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 16.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 6.0% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 11.2% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $98.56 on Friday. KLA-Tencor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 93.99% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cowen set a $120.00 target price on KLA-Tencor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

In other news, SVP Brian Lorig sold 2,547 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total value of $298,941.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $151,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,669 shares in the company, valued at $177,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $3,474,432. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

