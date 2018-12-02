Stifel Nicolaus Raises Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Price Target to $34.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, MED lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

OHI stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,714,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,040. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 31.91%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Ritz sold 3,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,076 shares in the company, valued at $113,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $390,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,344.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,329,000 after acquiring an additional 845,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,373,000 after acquiring an additional 736,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,472,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,410,000 after acquiring an additional 600,867 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,889,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 378.2% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 726,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,507,000 after acquiring an additional 574,225 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

