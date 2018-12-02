StoneCastle Financial Corp (BANX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for StoneCastle Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. StoneCastle Financial reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StoneCastle Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for StoneCastle Financial.

BANX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. National Securities lifted their price target on shares of StoneCastle Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on shares of StoneCastle Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of StoneCastle Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

BANX traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,573. The company has a market capitalization of $135.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.35. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 271,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. 22.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

