Strategic Equity Capital (SEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $202.00

Strategic Equity Capital PLC (LON:SEC) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 202 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 206 ($2.69), with a volume of 46685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206 ($2.69).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This is an increase from Strategic Equity Capital’s previous dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.

About Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC)

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

