SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $339.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) will post $339.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SunCoke Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $322.30 million and the highest is $356.60 million. SunCoke Energy reported sales of $359.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SunCoke Energy.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.25 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SXC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 355,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,740. The company has a market capitalization of $631.94 million, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 933.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

