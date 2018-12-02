Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.83 Billion

Equities analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to announce sales of $8.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.13 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $7.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year sales of $31.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.83 billion to $31.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $33.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.45 billion to $36.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. CIBC began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Macquarie upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 80.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 136.0% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $187,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,831,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,899. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.85%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

