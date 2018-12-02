Sunset Pacific Petroleum (SPK) Trading 42.9% Higher

Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd (CVE:SPK) traded up 42.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 125,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 203,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

About Sunset Pacific Petroleum (CVE:SPK)

Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties primarily in North Africa and the Middle East. It primarily explores for oil and gas properties. The company was formerly known as Bighorn Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd.

