SunTrust Banks Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $502.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.26 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.03. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 308.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,537,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after acquiring an additional 180,781 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 107.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 984,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 511,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 803,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $71,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.