SunTrust Banks Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $536.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.30 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

WGO stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $792.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.64. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $58.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 475.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,622,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,877,000 after buying an additional 1,340,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 890.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 237,734 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 84.9% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 496,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after buying an additional 228,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,654,000 after buying an additional 191,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 196,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.