SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI)

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) – SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Mack Cali Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s FY2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mack Cali Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Mack Cali Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

CLI opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.18. Mack Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In other Mack Cali Realty news, EVP Robert Andrew Marshall sold 1,426 shares of Mack Cali Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $30,345.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,345.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 109,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 65,988 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 41.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after buying an additional 652,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Featured Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.