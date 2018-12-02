Super Bitcoin Hits One Day Volume of $693,126.00 (SBTC)

Super Bitcoin (CURRENCY:SBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Super Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $2.52 or 0.00060999 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, Gate.io, YoBit and Exrates. During the last week, Super Bitcoin has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. Super Bitcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $693,126.00 worth of Super Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Super Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00016218 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00050748 BTC.

Super Bitcoin Profile

SBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. The official website for Super Bitcoin is supersmartbitcoin.com. Super Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @SuperBTC2. Super Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sbtc.org.

Buying and Selling Super Bitcoin

Super Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, YoBit, BigONE, BtcTrade.im, EXX, OKEx, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Exrates, Huobi and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.