SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (SZKMY) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $199.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $182.47 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.05.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

About SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers all-terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles, and houses, as well as motorized wheelchairs, industrial equipment, etc.

