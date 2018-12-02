SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (SVCBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

SVCBY opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers timber products for the private forest owners; and supplies wood-based products for the industrial and building materials trade. It also provides kraft pulp and chemical thermomechanical pulp; by-products, such as turpentine and tall oil; and green electricity and district heating under the Celeste, Star, and Cirrus brands.

