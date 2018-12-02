Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,500 Shares of Sodastream International Ltd (SODA)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Sodastream International worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sodastream International in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sodastream International in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sodastream International in the second quarter worth about $212,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sodastream International in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sodastream International in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SODA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sodastream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sodastream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sodastream International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SODA opened at $143.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.46. Sodastream International Ltd has a 12 month low of $67.94 and a 12 month high of $143.84.

About Sodastream International

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

