Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stake Lowered by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,726 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $19,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet cut Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stake Lowered by AMP Capital Investors Ltd” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/synchrony-financial-syf-stake-lowered-by-amp-capital-investors-ltd.html.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.