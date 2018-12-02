Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Director A Brooke Seawell Sells 649 Shares

Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) Director A Brooke Seawell sold 649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $76,932.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at $153,746.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:DATA opened at $124.64 on Friday. Tableau Software Inc has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.34.
Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. First Analysis upgraded shares of Tableau Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $123.00 in a report on Sunday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tableau Software from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup set a $148.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tableau Software from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.41.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the second quarter worth $126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the third quarter worth $156,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Tableau Software by 158.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Tableau Software in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Tableau Software in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.
About Tableau Software
Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.
Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.