Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) COO Sells $1,233,244.20 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes sold 23,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,233,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,783,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $56.24 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Tactile Systems Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) COO Sells $1,233,244.20 in Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/tactile-systems-technology-inc-tcmd-coo-sells-1233244-20-in-stock.html.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.