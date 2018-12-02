Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 574,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 304,919 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 16,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 124.88%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $16.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 43,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $722,630.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,873,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,438,017.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $175,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,581.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

