Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGP. ValuEngine lowered Teekay Lng Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Teekay Lng Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Teekay Lng Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Teekay Lng Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Lng Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of Teekay Lng Partners stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. Teekay Lng Partners has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18). Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $115.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Teekay Lng Partners will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGP. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,510,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 162,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

