TEGNA (TGNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “TEGNA’s third-quarter 2018 earnings and revenues increased year over year due to increase in political and subscription revenues. Year to date, political revenues have hit an all-time high, including presidential election years and came well above the previous mid-term election year (2014). Increase in subscription revenues was driven by growth in contract rate hike, higher paid subscribers of both MVPD and new virtual MVPD services and increase in OTT subscribers and revenues. Moreover, Premion won two ABBI 2018 awards and its reach significantly expanded to 200 markets from 39 markets earlier. However, the company operates in a competitive broadcast TV industry, which has long been grappling with declining advertising revenues. Cord-cutting also remains a significant threat. Moreover, shares have also underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TGNA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Noble Financial set a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.58.

TGNA stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. TEGNA had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,012,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,314,000 after purchasing an additional 549,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 33,337 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 415,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 17.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

