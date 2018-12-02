Telecom Italia SpA (TI) Holdings Boosted by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Telecom Italia SpA (NYSE:TI) by 123.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,933 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Telecom Italia were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Italia during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Telecom Italia in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Telecom Italia in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Telecom Italia by 34.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Italia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Italia stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Telecom Italia SpA has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telecom Italia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

Telecom Italia Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

