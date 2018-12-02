Teradyne (TER) vs. Giga-tronics (GIGA) Financial Survey

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) and Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Teradyne and Giga-tronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradyne 9.81% 23.50% 14.33% Giga-tronics -11.78% N/A -23.97%

Dividends

Teradyne pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Giga-tronics does not pay a dividend. Teradyne pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Teradyne has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teradyne and Giga-tronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradyne $2.14 billion 2.99 $257.69 million $2.34 15.25 Giga-tronics $9.80 million 0.33 -$3.10 million N/A N/A

Teradyne has higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics.

Risk and Volatility

Teradyne has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Giga-tronics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Teradyne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Giga-tronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Teradyne and Giga-tronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradyne 0 6 6 0 2.50 Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teradyne presently has a consensus price target of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.55%. Given Teradyne’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Teradyne is more favorable than Giga-tronics.

Summary

Teradyne beats Giga-tronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and DRAM; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. This segment serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers. The company's System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. Its Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative robots for manufacturing and light industrial customers. The company's Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices, smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE-FDD, TD_LTE, and LTE-A technologies; modular wireless test instruments for design verification test and production testing of wireless components; lab-in-a-box zSeries solution for design verification of RF power amplifier and smart device RF front end modules; and test software for wireless chipsets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets modular test products for electronic warfare in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The Microsource segment develops and manufactures a line of yttrium, iron, and garnet tuned oscillators, filters, and microwave synthesizers for use in operational applications, as well as in manufacturing a range of microwave instruments and devices. The Giga-tronics Division segment designs, manufactures, and markets a modular microwave test products primarily for testing RADAR and electronic warfare equipment of the defense electronics market. This segment serves prime defense contractors, the armed services, and research institutes. Giga-tronics Incorporated was founded in 1980 and is based in Dublin, California.

