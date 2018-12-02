TerraNova (TER) Price Hits $0.0223 on Exchanges

TerraNova (CURRENCY:TER) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last seven days, TerraNova has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. TerraNova has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $290.00 worth of TerraNova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraNova coin can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraNova alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006594 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00021802 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00255427 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000883 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000094 BTC.

TerraNova Profile

TER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 26th, 2017. TerraNova’s total supply is 1,058,739 coins. TerraNova’s official Twitter account is @TerraNovaCoin. The official website for TerraNova is terranovacoin.wixsite.com/terranova-ter.

TerraNova Coin Trading

TerraNova can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraNova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraNova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraNova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraNova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.