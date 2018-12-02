Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Stake Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $49,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,774,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $66.03 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $75.24. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Parker sold 4,250 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $264,392.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,660.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,393. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

