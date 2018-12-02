Tezos (Pre-Launch) Price Hits $3.26 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Tezos (Pre-Launch) coin can now be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Gate.io, HitBTC and Coinone. In the last week, Tezos (Pre-Launch) has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos (Pre-Launch) has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.57 million worth of Tezos (Pre-Launch) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.02421151 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00127423 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00195150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00011871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.76 or 0.09489738 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) Profile

Tezos (Pre-Launch) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official Twitter account is @tez0s. The official website for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos (Pre-Launch)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinone, Gate.io and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos (Pre-Launch) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos (Pre-Launch) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos (Pre-Launch) using one of the exchanges listed above.

