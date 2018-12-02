News headlines about The Advisory Board (NASDAQ:ABCO) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Advisory Board earned a daily sentiment score of 0.87 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected The Advisory Board’s score:

Get The Advisory Board alerts:

The Advisory Board stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.83. 894,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,742. The Advisory Board has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/the-advisory-board-abco-given-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-87.html.

The Advisory Board Company Profile

The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company offers subscription-based membership programs, software and data-enabled services. All of its programs are rooted in best practices and extends across four areas, including Best practices research, Technology, Data-enabled services and Consulting services.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for The Advisory Board Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Advisory Board and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.