Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,838,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228,945 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Thermon Group worth $47,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of THR stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $739.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $90.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Thermon Group’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

