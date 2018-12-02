TheStreet Downgrades InnerWorkings (INWK) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InnerWorkings from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of InnerWorkings in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lowered InnerWorkings from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded InnerWorkings from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded InnerWorkings from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

InnerWorkings stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.52 million, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. InnerWorkings has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $270.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.87 million. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Analysts anticipate that InnerWorkings will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in InnerWorkings by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,364,000 after acquiring an additional 93,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in InnerWorkings by 46.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,620,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,419 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in InnerWorkings by 9.1% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,516,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 126,947 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in InnerWorkings by 4.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 59,752 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in InnerWorkings by 21.3% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,189,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 208,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

