Thomas Cook Group (TCG) PT Lowered to GBX 46

Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 46 ($0.60) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Thomas Cook Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 108 ($1.41) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Thomas Cook Group to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 102.90 ($1.34).

Shares of LON TCG opened at GBX 30.10 ($0.39) on Wednesday. Thomas Cook Group has a 52-week low of GBX 83.25 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 132.20 ($1.73).

Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The travel company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) by GBX (7.40) (($0.10)).

In related news, insider Frank Meysman acquired 100,000 shares of Thomas Cook Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £60,000 ($78,400.63).

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels.

