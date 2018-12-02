Thunderstake (TSC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Thunderstake (CURRENCY:TSC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Thunderstake has a market capitalization of $50,844.00 and approximately $134.00 worth of Thunderstake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunderstake has traded up 41% against the dollar. One Thunderstake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00037325 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 213.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitibu Coin (BTB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00001116 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Thunderstake Coin Profile

TSC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2018. Thunderstake’s total supply is 430,957,478 coins. Thunderstake’s official Twitter account is @thunderstake. Thunderstake’s official website is thunderstake.com.

Buying and Selling Thunderstake

Thunderstake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunderstake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunderstake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunderstake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

