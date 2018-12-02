Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tiffany's omni-channel platform, store expansion plans, tapping of new markets and venture into new revenue generating areas have aided it to outpace the industry in a year. Additionally, the company delivered fifth straight quarter of positive earnings and sales surprises, when it posted second-quarter fiscal 2018 results. Moreover, both the top and bottom lines continue to improve year over year. Sturdy performance called for an upbeat view. Management forecasts fiscal 2018 earnings in the band of $4.65-$4.80 per share and projects net sales to increase in high-single-digit percentage. Comps are expected to rise by mid-to-high-single-digit. Tiffany intends to increase investments in various areas, which is likely to push SG&A costs up in fiscal 2018. SG&A expenses are expected to increase at a rate higher than sales. Moreover, Tiffany had earlier warned that the third quarter earnings per share is likely to decline year over year.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TIF. Oppenheimer downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tiffany & Co. to $132.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.10.

TIF opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

In related news, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 8,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.96, for a total value of $1,138,588.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francesco Trapani acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,970,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,148 shares of company stock worth $2,839,461 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,777,000 after buying an additional 78,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 114,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after buying an additional 75,939 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

