Tilray (TLRY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Get Tilray alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities downgraded Tilray from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Tilray from $62.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.67.

Tilray stock opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 5.43. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 60.74% and a negative net margin of 121.22%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth $154,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth $155,000. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.