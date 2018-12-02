Titan Machinery (TITN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TITN. BidaskClub downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $395.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $363.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $983,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,864 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,755.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 70.3% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 702,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 290,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,057,000 after buying an additional 238,583 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 101.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 428,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 58.8% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 445,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 165,184 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,294,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 83,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

