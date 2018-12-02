Tokugawa (TOK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $149.00

Tokugawa (CURRENCY:TOK) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Tokugawa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00001162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokugawa has a total market cap of $49,649.00 and $149.00 worth of Tokugawa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tokugawa has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokugawa alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00820097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00017329 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00001704 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Tokugawa Profile

TOK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Tokugawa’s total supply is 1,021,644 coins. Tokugawa’s official website is www.tokugawacoin.com. Tokugawa’s official Twitter account is @TokugawaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokugawa

Tokugawa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokugawa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokugawa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokugawa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokugawa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokugawa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.