Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,982,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,742 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,739,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,232,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,086 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,226,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,480,000 after purchasing an additional 576,340 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,918,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,423,000 after purchasing an additional 119,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,745,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,077,525,000 after purchasing an additional 118,913 shares during the last quarter. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

