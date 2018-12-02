Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 3,927 Shares of IDEX Co. (IEX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 83.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on IDEX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $123.47 and a 1 year high of $157.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.94 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

