Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) to post sales of $105.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.65 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $114.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $430.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $426.70 million to $434.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $433.26 million, with estimates ranging from $428.20 million to $435.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $114.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million.

TSQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan acquired 10,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 138.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSQ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

