Traders Buy Goldman Sachs Group (GS) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) on weakness during trading on Friday. $342.59 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $277.95 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $64.64 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Goldman Sachs Group had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. Goldman Sachs Group traded down ($4.16) for the day and closed at $190.69

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.84.

The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 7,719.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $174,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

