Traders Buy Shares of WP Carey (WPC) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $152.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $32.64 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $120.29 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, WP Carey had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. WP Carey traded down ($0.04) for the day and closed at $67.75

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on WP Carey from $59.00 to $66.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.55.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 39.03%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Hoysradt purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $148,879.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,076.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.08 per share, with a total value of $254,408.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the second quarter worth $117,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter worth $113,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter worth $123,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter worth $203,000. 32.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,186 net lease properties covering approximately 133 million square feet.

