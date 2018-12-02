Traders Buy Shares of WP Carey (WPC) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $152.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $32.64 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $120.29 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, WP Carey had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. WP Carey traded down ($0.04) for the day and closed at $67.75
Several brokerages have weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on WP Carey from $59.00 to $66.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.55.
WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 39.03%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Jean Hoysradt purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $148,879.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,076.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.08 per share, with a total value of $254,408.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the second quarter worth $117,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter worth $113,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter worth $123,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter worth $203,000. 32.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WP Carey Company Profile (NYSE:WPC)
Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,186 net lease properties covering approximately 133 million square feet.
