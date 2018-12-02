Traders Sell Microsoft (MSFT) on Strength (MSFT)

Investors sold shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $501.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,030.53 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $529.20 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Microsoft had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Microsoft traded up $0.70 for the day and closed at $110.89

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, September 24th. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

The firm has a market cap of $853.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $4,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,842,283.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,199,869.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 479,080 shares of company stock valued at $52,100,893. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,000,000 after buying an additional 122,615 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 174.8% during the first quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,998,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,440,000 after buying an additional 1,271,400 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 55,349 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.6% during the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5,931.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,562,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 4,486,569 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

