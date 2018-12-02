Traders Sell Shares of Ecolab (ECL) on Strength (ECL)

Traders sold shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $37.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $158.66 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $121.14 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Ecolab had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Ecolab traded up $2.10 for the day and closed at $160.49

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael A. Hickey sold 32,468 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $5,058,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 9,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $1,495,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,658.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,610 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,458. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 18.8% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.5% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.6% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

